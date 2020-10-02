Snoopy may be best known as Charlie Brown’s dog, but this black and white beagle has a life of his own, including a bunch of alter egos that make him one of the most eclectic dogs around. He’s a renaissance beagle, and soon you and your kids will get to see him and his bird pal Woodstock embark on a whole new series of adventures in the new animated series The Snoopy Show, which just had its first trailer debut from Apple TV+.

The Snoopy Show Trailer

Today marks the 70th anniversary debut of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip, which launched in just seven newspapers. Apple TV+ is celebrating with this first glimpse of The Snoopy Show, coming exclusively to their streaming service on February 5, 2021. Here’s the official synopsis of the series:

“The Snoopy Show” is a new animated series for kids and families that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

Rather than being a half-hour animated series with a single storyline in each episodes, The Snoopy Show will use the bite-size format that makes Peanuts characters work best. Each episode will be comprised of three animated shorts, each around seven minutes long. The official press release says these shorts are based on the comic series, so maybe we’ll see some of the comic strips brought to life in animated form. But it could just be based on Peanuts in general and not anything more specific than that. After all, it’s clear that harlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more of the gang will still be around too, even though it’s Snoopy’s show.

If you need your fix of Snoopy sooner than February next year, you can watch Snoopy in Space and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 on Apple TV+ right now.