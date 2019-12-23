Remember The New Mutants? The horror-tinged X-Men spin-off was supposed to open in theaters in 2018, back before Fox became the property of Disney. Since then, the film has shuffled around several times, with many coming to believe the Josh Boone-directed pic would never see the light of day. But maybe, just maybe, those New Mutants will have their day. According to Boone, a new New Mutants trailer is going to drop sometime in January. In addition to that, New Mutants comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz says that the film has Marvel’s “blessing”, indicating that we might finally get to see this damn thing.

Technically speaking, New Mutants is still scheduled for an April 3, 2020 release date. With that in mind, Someone on Instagram asked Josh Boone, director of The New Mutants, if a new trailer might be on the way. Boone’s reply: yep!

There we go: A brand new trailer for #NewMutants is set to debut online in January! pic.twitter.com/091rLTLHP4 — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) December 21, 2019

January is, indeed, soon. And the fact that there’s a new trailer indicates that Disney really does plan to release this thing. Another confirmation that New Mutants might see the light of day comes from artist Bill Sienkiewicz. While appearing on the Fatman Beyond podcast (via Bloody Disgusting), Sienkiewicz revealed that the movie has Marvel’s blessing:

“I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that The New Mutants film, if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director. And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever… it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place.”

New Mutants was supposed to open April 13, 2018. Everything was set. There was even a trailer. And then…things changed. The release soon moved to February 22, 2019, before being shuffled once again to August 2, 2019, before finally ending up in April 2020. The reasons for the release date changes vary depending on who you ask, but it boils down to reshoots. Rumors abound that either the film was too scary or not scary enough. In any case, even though reshoots were given as the reasoning for delays, those reshoots didn’t happen right away. As recently as March of 2019, star Maisie Williams said the reshoots still hadn’t happened, and added: “Who knows when the fuck that’s gonna come out?”

In May, producer Simon Kinberg said the reshoots would definitely happen before 2019 ended, and apparently, he was telling the truth, because it appears the film is still on track to keep its release date. One question that still lingers: will Disney give New Mutants a theatrical release at this point, or cut their losses and toss the film on Disney+? Perhaps we’ll find out with the new trailer next month.