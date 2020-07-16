During these troubling times, people have started to wonder whether a certain mutation amongst humanity actually exists or not. Well, 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment want to reassure you that The New Mutants very much exists, and they’ve released a brand new teaser for the movie to prove it. Furthermore, there will be a Comic-Con at Home panel arriving next week with director Josh Boone and the cast of the new horror thriller from Marvel Entertainment.

New Mutants Comic-Con Teaser

This latest teaser features a lot more footage, including plenty of glimpses of our characters using their superpowers. Anya Taylor-Joy particularly gets a great moment referencing herself as the mutant known at Magik in Marvel Comics. Honestly, if this movie didn’t keep getting delayed for years, we might actually be excited about it, because the footage on display here doesn’t look half-bad.

For the New Mutants Comic-Con at Home panel, Anya Taylor-Joy will be joined by Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga, along with directorJosh Boone. The panel will be moderated by Ira Madison III, and will be available at 2:00 P.M. PST on July 23 next week.

The big question is whether or not we can look forward to The New Mutants being released in the near future. Last we heard, New Mutants was slated to hit theaters on August 28, 2020, but with Tenet and Mulan recently shifting back to August, we’re not sure that’s still the case. Wuld Disney really want to put the movie they acquired from Fox against those other two titles that will undoubtedly dominate the box office? Sure, those who feel compelled to get back to movie theaters ASAP may be hungry for as many new movies as possible, but a lot of people don’t even think movie theaters will be reopening next month, so it probably doesn’t even matter.

Perhaps the New Mutants Comic-Con panel will announce a new release date later in the year. Or maybe the big news will be that the movie is coming to Disney+ instead of waiting for theaters to reopen. At this point, the studio should probably just cut their losses and get it out there for people to see.

Here is the synopsis for The New Mutants, and you can watch the most recent trailer over here.