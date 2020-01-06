There are movies that have earned their infamy for being stuck eternally in development hell: The Crow, Akira, The Flash. For the past three years, it seemed that New Mutants was destined to remain in that honorary club, forever being pushed back (first slated for 2018) and going through reshoots. But folks, believe it or not, New Mutants is getting released. It’s a new year, so what better way to ring in 2020 than with a new attempt to finally get New Mutants into theaters? Watch the new New Mutants trailer below.

New Mutants Trailer

Late in December, New Mutants director Josh Boone revealed that a new trailer for his superhero horror movie would usher in the new year. And it looks like both Boone and Disney/Fox are already living up to their New Year’s resolutions because lo and behold, we have a New Mutants trailer.

New Mutants has had a long and troubled journey since it was originally slated to open on April 13, 2018. A trailer was released a few months into production teasing a bold, horror-driven approach to the superhero movie. Then…crickets. The release was moved to February 2019 before being shuffled once again to August 2019 and finally pushed back to April 2020. The usual reasons were given: reshoots, quibbles over the rating, etc. But even the star-studded young cast — which include Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Majik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, and Alicia Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes — couldn’t give an answer as to when the film would come out.

Of course, the big corporate shadow looming over the New Mutants release was the Disney-Fox merger, which killed plenty a project that didn’t adhere to the House of Mouse’s standards. The bombing of Fox’s Dark Phoenix didn’t much help matters either. But now it seems New Mutants is back on track to hit theaters, with a fresh coat of reshoots and a brand new trailer to show it off. But we’re still a couple months away from April, and anything can happen.

Here is the synopsis for New Mutants:

Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their past. They aren’t out to save the world — they’re just trying to save themselves.

It is (for now) still scheduled for an April 3, 2020 release date.