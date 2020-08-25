We’re just under two weeks away from the release of Mulan as a premium VOD release on Disney+. It’s a first for the Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, and it could set a new precedent for certain theatrical releases to follow suit. That means Disney has to spread the word about how people can watch the movie through their Disney+ accounts, and the studio hopes a new featurette focusing on star Yifei Liu will push audiences to make the effort to figure it out.

Meanwhile, new details on Mulan‘s international Disney+ release have come to light with regards to the pricing of the “Premier Access” purchase of the movie, which will be available to watch whenever you want as long as you have a Disney+ subscription. However, there is one international territory who won’t be seeing Mulan for a while after outcry from their theatrical exhibitors. Watch the Mulan featurette and find out more about the film’s release around the world below.

You couldn’t ask for better praise for Yifei Liu from the film’s cast and crew. But then again, none of them are going to be found saying terrible things about her in official promotional materials for the movie. However, the residents of Hong Kong have certainly found something to be upset with the actress about due to her support of the Hong Kong police during the headline-making protests last year. It remains to be seen if that controversy will have any impact on the film’s box office over there.

But many major international markets won’t be seeing the movie in theaters. Instead, they’ll watch the movie on Disney+ just as we will in the United States. However, it sounds like they’ll be paying a little less than we are in America. Variety reports Disney+ subscribers in the UK will only have to pay £19.99 (or $26) for the premium VOD purchase. And that’s roughly what it will cost in several other international markets. In many European territories such as Spain and Italy, subscribers will pay €21.99 ($26.01). Meanwhile, New Zealand will pay a few cents more at NZ$39.99 ($26.08), and Australia gets the cheapest price at AUS$34.99 (around $25.07).

However, subscribers in France won’t have to pay anything extra when Mulan arrives there. Due to vocal outcry from the theatrical exhibitors in the country, Disney will instead release Mulan in the regular Disney+ subscription. However, it will not be available in France at the same time as all the other territories getting the movie on PVOD on September 4. The specific release date in France has not yet been determined.

It’ll be interesting to see how the movie fares with this new PVOD initiative, especially since some subscribers will probably be a little confused about how to watch. Otherwise, international markets where theaters are already open, such as China, Sinagpore, and Malaysia, will get to see the movie in theaters.

Mulan stars Yifei Liu as the brave Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro.



When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan arrives exclusively on Disney+ in the United States on September 4, 2020.