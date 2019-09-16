Mortal Kombat was already given the big screen treatment back in 1995 when the controversial video game was at the height of its popularity. The movie may have been a big hit, but it certainly wasn’t what you would call good. But Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are ready to give the video game franchise another shot on the big screen for a proper adaptation, and production has just begun on the movie.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema announced the start of production on the film down in South Australia. Director Simon McQuoid is making his feature directorial debut from a script by writer Greg Russo. Aquaman director James Wan is producing the movie with Todd Garner while Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Jeremy Stein are serving as executive producers. But it’s the international cast that makes this movie sound pretty enticing.

The studio has confirmed Joe Taslim (The Raid) as the icy fighter Sub Zero, Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as the fierce warrior Liu Kang, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as the deadly Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson (Superstore) as the laser-eyed Kano, Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok) as the electric Raiden, Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) as the steel-armed Jackson “Jax” Bridges, Chin Han (The Dark Knight) as the soul-stealing Shang Tsung, Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine) as the intimidating Scorpion, Max Huang (Kingsman: The Secret Service stuntman) as the hat-throwing Kung Lao, newcomer Sisi Stringer as the sai-wielding Mileena, and Into the Badlands star Lewis Tan in an unknown role.

Mortal Kombat recently hit its 11th iteration of the video game franchise, now available on current generation systems with advanced fighting mechanics, interactive levels, and some of the most brutal fatalities ever. That means there’s still enough gas in the tank to try giving Mortal Kombat the film adaptation that it actually deserves.

Helping the production achieve that goal will be a collection of Australian and American talents, including director of photography Germain McMicking (True Detective, Top of the Lake: China Girl), production designer Naaman Marshall (Underwater, Servant), editor Scott Gray (Top of the Lake, Daffodils), and costume designer Cappi Ireland (Lion, The Rover). Combine that with the martial arts talent on board the movie, and we might have something worth seeing.