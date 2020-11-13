Mondo has given the Tiki Mug treatment to Universal Monsters, Gremlins, Predator, Alien, Marvel Comics characters, and more. But recently, they’ve been teaming up with Disney to bring some of their iconic characters to shelves as collectible handmade ceramic Tiki Mugs, and today brings new additions from The Lion King, The Rocketeer, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, and each one has several different color variants. Check out all the new Mondo Disney Tiki Mugs below.

Mondo Disney Tiki Mugs

First up, from The Lion King, there are two different Tiki Mugs inspired by the animated classic. There’s a standard version of Simba for $50, but then there’s also a Pride Lands variant for $45 and a Remember variant for $50.

The other Tiki Mug from The Lion King is Simba’s deceitful uncle Scar. The standard version will be $50, but you can also get a Pride Lands variant for $45 to match Simba, as well as a neon green Be Prepared variant for $50.

Next up, from the live-action side of Disney, we have a Tiki Mug for The Rocketeer. Featuring the hero blasting into the air with his signature jetpack and helmet, there’s a standard version for $35, as well as Patina and Hood Ornament variants that are also $35.

Finally, just in time to hit that sweet spot between Halloween and Christmas, there’s a Nightmare Before Christmas Tiki Mug featuring Oogie Boogie’s mischievous trick-or-treaters Lock, Shock, and Barrel, and they’re even stacked on top of each other like a classic Tiki Totem. You can get the regular version with each character painted a different color for $50, or you can grab the Skeleton variant for $40.

All of the Mondo Disney Tiki Mugs are available at their online shop right now, and they’ll ship in 3 to 5 business days, so you’ll definitely get them before Christmas.