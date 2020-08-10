Production on Jurassic World: Dominion is back underway across the pond after an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cast members Sam Neill and Laura Dern are already back on set, along with the satisfying but scandalous confirmation of Dr. Grant’s hat making a comeback. But it looks like even more from Jurassic Park‘s past might be involved in the latest sequel.

A new Jurassic World: Dominion photo revealed by director Colin Trevorrow shows off a seemingly innocuous prop from the movie, but on that prop is a hint at the return of an important location from the Jurassic Park franchise. Find out more below.

Colin Trevorrow sent the Jurassic Park fansite Jurassic Outpost this image from the set of the sequel:

As you can see, this crate is a cold storage container that uses liquid nitrogen to keep the contents at the right temperature. Presumably the contests inside the crate are dinosaur embryos. In the original Jurassic Park, the embryos used to create the dinosaurs were kept in a liquid nitrogen containers, which is where Dennis Nedry stole them from.

But the most interesting thing about this crate is the text that’s at the bottom. It says “Site B” and below that it reads “Isla Sorna.” In case you don’t recall, this is the location from The Lost World: Jurassic Park that was used to breed dinosaurs that would then be sent to Jurassic Park. However, the site was abandoned when a hurricane devastated the island, and the scientists set all of the dinosaurs there free, believing it would give them a better chance of survival from the storm. Eventually, dinosaurs took over the island, and the site became a point of interest for InGen as they hoped to bring many of them back to the mainland for a new attraction. And we all know how that turned out.

So what does this mean for Jurassic World: Dominion? Well, there are a number of possibilities.

First, it’s possible that someone has somehow recovered some of the dinosaur embryos that were being stored on Site B and are trying to use them to clone dinosaurs themselves. However, if that’s the case, I’m wondering why the crate, which is clearly branded by InGen, is in such pristine condition. The facilities on Isla Sorna were left to the elements and were not in great condition when we saw them in The Lost World, so it’s unlikely this crate would look that good.

That makes us wonder if perhaps this is from some kind of flashback sequence, maybe showing the Isla Sorna facility at the height of its operations. After all, we know that the character Dodgson from the original Jurassic Park is coming back, albeit with a new actor playing him. He was the one hiring Dennis Nedry to steal dinosaur embryos, so maybe we’ll see him trying to infiltrate InGen’s other facility to get his hands on what he didn’t get the first time.

Another possibility is that this will reveal some of the secret genetic work that was being done on Isla Sorna before the opening of Jurassic World. Apparently the viral marketing campaign for Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom referenced some of this work, so there’s a chance we might finally see that happening in the actual movies.

As for how any of these possibilities tie into Jurassic World: Dominion, we’re not sure. Any details on the plot of the sequel remain under tight wraps, so we’re left guessing at what the movie’s story might entail. For now, all we know is Jurassic World franchise stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda will be back in the sequel, and they’ll be joined by original franchise stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Joining them will be new cast member Dichen Lachman, though we don’t know what her role in the movie is yet.

For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is slated for release on June 21, 2021, but we’ll see if that date still holds after the production delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.