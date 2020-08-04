Finally, the news you’ve been waiting for: hat news. The somewhat iconic hat of Dr. Alan Grant, as played by Sam Neill in the Jurassic Park franchise, is returning for Jurassic World 3, AKA Jurassic World: Dominion. Of course, Neill is returning as well. But let’s get real here. You didn’t click on this story to read about Sam Neill. You clicked to read about a hat.

Behold! The hat! Now, this should be a pretty cut and dry story, right? Sam Neill takes to social media to share a pic of the hat he’s wearing in Jurassic World: Dominion. Open and shut, right? Well…not so fast, people. I’m about to blow the lid off this story. Mr. Neill calls the hat “old friend” in his post, implying it’s just the same old hat his character has always worn.

But that’s not true.

Here’s a still from the first Jurassic Park.

As you can see, that hat is very different. It’s a different color and it’s even a different material. Here’s another image.

The website Jurassic-Pedia provides a standalone pic of the hat Neill wore in the first Jurassic Park:

While the hat in the pic Neill just shared appears to be some sort of felt material, the original Jurassic hat is a “palm leaf straw hat with 3 inch brim made by Baron Hats in Hollywood.”

Old friend, Mr. Neill? I think not, sir. However, there is some precedent for the “old friend” hat. It looks a lot closer to the hat Neill wore as Grant in Jurassic Park 3.

But even this hat looks different than the one Neill just shared. For one thing, the band appears to be much thinner. Now, you could argue that I’m making too big a deal of this. “Who cares if his hat is different?” you might be asking. I care, folks. I care. And while I admire Mr. Neill and his acting prowess, it would behoove him to be more honest when it comes to Alan Grant’s hat. In this era of conspiracy theories, “fake news,” and disinformation, we deserve to know the truth about the hat of a fictional paleontologist.