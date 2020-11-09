Last October, word broke that Universal inked a five-year first-look deal with Jordan Peele, with plans for Peele to write, produce, and direct at least two movies. Now, we have an update on when we’ll see the first of those films: July 22, 2022. While we don’t know what the film will be about it, Universal is calling it a “horror event title,” which is exciting enough on its own.

With Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele created two of the most interesting horror movies of the 21st century. And now he’s getting ready for more, with Universal setting a July 22, 2022 release date for the new Jordan Peele horror movie. While I tend to get annoyed at stories like this – with next to no info – I’m such a fan of Peele’s work that I’m all-in on this news.

I’m especially happy that he’s sticking with horror, as he remains one of the most compelling voices in the genre right now. Peele has kept plenty busy since Us, producing films and TV shows. He created and hosted a reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, produced HBO’s Lovecraft Country,and produced and co-wrote Nia DaCosta’s upcoming Candyman remake. He was also recently announced to be producing a remake of Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs. And while I’m always interested in these producing projects, what I really want is more Peele-directed stuff. And thankfully, we’re getting it.

There’s no word on when Peele plans to start shooting this latest movie. The project will no doubt remain shrouded in secrecy for a while, but with any luck, we’ll have more info soon. In the meantime, the Peele-produced Candyman is scheduled to open in theaters on August 27, 2021 after being delayed from a 2020 release date due to the coronavirus.