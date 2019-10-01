After Get Out and Us, Universal wants more Jordan Peele movies – and I can’t say I blame them. Peele just inked a five-year first-look deal with Universal, which will result in two films that Peele plans to write, produce, and direct. Peele’s films with Universal have both been acclaimed and hauled in a total of $500 million at the box office, so the studio would be crazy to lose him at this point.

Ready for more Jordan Peele movies? Universal sure is. THR says they just signed a five-year exclusive, first-look deal with Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions. We can expect at least two new Peele-directed movies as a result of this. Regarding the deal, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley said:

“Jordan has established himself as a premier voice and original storyteller with global appeal. He is leading a new generation of filmmakers that have found a way to tap into the cultural zeitgeist with groundbreaking content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. We also share an important goal with Monkeypaw when it comes to increasing representation onscreen in the characters that are portrayed, the stories that are told and the people who tell them.”

Peele added:

“It would not have been possible to make Get Out and Us without the endless trust and support we received from Donna Langley and the team at Universal. Their willingness to take risks and their commitment to original content makes them the perfect collaborative partner for Monkeypaw. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

Peele’s Get Out won the filmmaker a Best Original Screenplay Oscar, and while the reaction to his follow-up Us has been a bit more mixed, I personally think it’s one of the year’s best films. I don’t know if it’ll get any awards season attention, but I do know that I’ll be thinking about Us, and revisiting it for years to come.

There’s no word on what Peele’s next two directorial efforts might be, but he’s expressed a desire to stay within the horror genre, so one can assume they’ll have horror undertones. Meanwhile, Peele has kept busy with producing projects, like BlacKkKlansman, the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone (which he also hosts), and the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country.