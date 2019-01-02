After saving the day, literally, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) appeared to have defeated the masked killer who somehow kept coming after her over and over again as she relived the same day. It was like a Groundhog Day from hell. But now her happy ending has been given another twist, because the killer is back in Happy Death Day 2U, and he’s not just coming after her anymore. This time, they’re coming after her friends too, and the killer may not be who it was before.

Easily the best thing about what has now become a horror franchise is the performance by Jessica Rothe. Not only does she deliver the insane intensity that someone would feel after being forced to die over and over again, but she also uses that to make her quite the badass protagonist. On top of that, she’s also pretty damn hilarious as she becomes increasingly more unhinged as the day continues to repeat itself. But I’m still wondering just why she’s jumping out of a plane in a bikini.

Adding another layer to the horror twist on the repetitive day: this trailer teases some kind of gamechanging revelation that leaves Tree unable to reset the day. Whatever this new wrinkle in the plot is, it sounds like at some point, if she dies, then she won’t come back like before. But if the day can’t get reset anymore, that’ll make the possibility of Happy D3ath Day rather difficult, won’t it? We’ll find out how that all plays out when the sequel hits theaters in the middle of next month.

Watch the previous trailer for Happy Death Day 2U right here. Here’s the official synopsis:

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree Gelbman (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead. Jason Blum once again produces and Christopher Landon returns to write and direct this next chapter, while Happy Death Day executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by EP Samson Mucke (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).

Happy Death Day 2U hits theaters just in time for date night on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2019.