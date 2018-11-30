The Blumhouse scare machine has pumped out another fright fest: Happy Death Day 2U, the sequel to 2017’s Happy Death Day. In the first film, a college student found herself in a Groundhog Day-like scenario in which she kept reliving the same day over and over again. That’s bad enough as-is, but to make matters worse, she also kept being murdered over and over again as well. Now, the cycle continues. Watch the Happy Death Day 2U trailer below.

Happy Death Day 2U Trailer

I haven’t seen Happy Death Day yet, but everyone I talk to says the Blumhouse horror flick is surprisingly good. And now here comes a sequel. In the first film, “Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter. As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.”

Now, Tree (Jessica Rothe) is back for Happy Death Day 2U, in which she discovers “that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.” Christopher Landon, who directed the first film, is back as writer-director on the sequel. In describing the sequel, Rothe told Collider:

“Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything. I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ‘cause I think that gets old. I’m really excited to see if it comes to fruition and, if it does, what the final product looks like.”

In addition to Rothe, Israel Broussard will return as Tree’s boyfriend Carter Davis and Ruby Modine is back as Lori Spengler. Other cast members include Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) and Sarah Yarkin (American Horror Story).

Happy Death Day 2U opens on February 14, 2019.