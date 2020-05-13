New Frozen Song

Disney already brightened everyone’s spirits a little while back by releasing Frozen 2 onto Disney+ way ahead of their originally scheduled release plan. Now Frozen franchise songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are back with an original song called “I Am With You,” performed by none other than Josh Gad as that delightfully clueless magical little snowman Olaf. The song was written and produced remotely, along with a cute music video, and it’s a charming little ditty that might bring some warm feelings to your heart during these stressful times. Listen to the new Frozen song below.

New Frozen Song by Olaf At Home

The above video begins with some new animation of Olaf looking outside longingly at the empty streets of Arendelle, a feeling a lot of us have had while we’re stuck quarantining and social distancing at home. But instead of staying sad about it, Olaf starts writing down the lyrics to the new song “I Am With You” in the form of a letter, and we’re treated to a montage of animated Disney characters longing to be with their loved ones. It’s a touching, cute song that is certainly welcome during this strange period in all our lives.

Here are the lyrics to Olaf’s charming new song:

I am with you with this letter
I am with you with this song
I am with you when you laugh at something silly I did wrong
Who cares abouts our wheresabouts
I’m here and you are there
But I’m with you
And I care
I am with you as I write this
And I’m thinking of you now
And you’re with me though you’re somewhere else
And I can tell you how
Forget the notion that an ocean’s keeping you from me
I am with you
Emotion’ly
I wish there was a looking glass
That we could see each other through
Maybe one day they’ll discover it
And you’ll see me and I’ll see you
But ’til they do
I am with you with this music
I am with you with this rhyme
I am with you if you need me
Any moment, any time
Just close your eyes and pictures us
What is it you see?
I am with you
And you’re with me
