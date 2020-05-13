Disney already brightened everyone’s spirits a little while back by releasing Frozen 2 onto Disney+ way ahead of their originally scheduled release plan. Now Frozen franchise songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are back with an original song called “I Am With You,” performed by none other than Josh Gad as that delightfully clueless magical little snowman Olaf. The song was written and produced remotely, along with a cute music video, and it’s a charming little ditty that might bring some warm feelings to your heart during these stressful times. Listen to the new Frozen song below.

New Frozen Song by Olaf At Home

The above video begins with some new animation of Olaf looking outside longingly at the empty streets of Arendelle, a feeling a lot of us have had while we’re stuck quarantining and social distancing at home. But instead of staying sad about it, Olaf starts writing down the lyrics to the new song “I Am With You” in the form of a letter, and we’re treated to a montage of animated Disney characters longing to be with their loved ones. It’s a touching, cute song that is certainly welcome during this strange period in all our lives.

Here are the lyrics to Olaf’s charming new song: