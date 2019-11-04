Back in 2013, Disney surprised everyone with Frozen, an original animated musical that became a giant hit, both as movie and a chart-topping soundtrack that you couldn’t get out of your head. Six years later, they’re going to try it all over again with Frozen 2. The soundtrack appears to be on the right path to being another earworm, and a new trailer promises an epic adventure that will test the strength of Elsa’s powers and appears to reveal exactly where they came from. Watch the new Frozen 2 trailer below.

Frozen 2 Trailer

The new Frozen 2 trailer arrives just as tickets for the animated musical sequel have gone on sale at all the major ticket providers and theaters everywhere. Thankfully, this one arrives the weekend before Thanksgiving, so you can beat the family rush to the multiplex. But more than likely, you know a kid who will want to see this movie at least twice, so you may want to look ahead and get those tickets to screenings after the big Thanksgiving meal. There’s nothing better than stuffing your face with popcorn after stuffing yourself with the stuffing from inside the turkey.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are back as sisters Elsa and Anna, as well as Josh Gad as the enchanted snowman Olaf and Jonathan Groff as Anna’s boyfriend Kristoff, and the reliable reindeer Sven is joining them too. Meanwhile, new cast members include Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, and more.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also all back in the same capacity for the sequel. Can they bring the same magic to the table that made the original Frozen so great? Will there be a new character that Florida fans will passionately want to make love to in the aisle of Target? We’ll get the answer to at least one of those questions before the end of the month.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019.