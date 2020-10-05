If you thought 2020 was full of insanity, imagine what life would be like if we were living in a video game like Grand Theft Auto. That’s the premise of a new movie called Free Guy, following Ryan Reynolds as a non-playable background character in an open world video game who suddenly wants a little more out of his life, setting him up to be the game’s new hero. A new Free Guy trailer has arrived, optimistically hoping the movie will be able to keep the December release date.

Free Guy Trailer

This movie looks like a lot of fun, and it’s exactly the kind of blockbuster that would be great to see on the big screen. Unfortunately, with all the Regal Cinemas locations potentially closing for the rest of 2020, there’s a chance we won’t be seeing any new movies on the big screen before 2021. That would be an incredible bummer, but that’s the price we pay for having a government that doesn’t know how to handle a crisis. Even if this were just a video game simulation, they’d still find a way to mess it up.

Along with Ryan Reynolds, Freey Guy also stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). And before today’s trailer, most of them got together for this preceding video, preparing for the increasingly likely possibility that the movie won’t be able to open in theaters in December as currently planned.

Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things) serves s director, marking his first feature directing gig since the last Night at the Museum movie. Menwhile, the story is from Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles, Scoob!), who lso wrote the screenplay with Zak Penn (Ready Player One).

You can watch the previous trailer over here. Otherwise, below is the official description of the movie being released by 20th Century Studios, which now falls under The Walt Disney Company:

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy is still hoping to hit theaters on December 11, 2020, but we’ll see what happens.