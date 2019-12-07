Ryan Reynolds leads an impressive cast in Free Guy, a new comedy from Stranger Things and Arrival producer Shawn Levy. In the high-concept comedy, Reynolds plays a bank teller who suddenly realizes he’s a background character in a video game. And to make matters worse, the game is about to go offline. Watch the Free Guy trailer below.

Imagine realizing you were living a video game. That’s the basic set up of Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character who suddenly gets clued into this existential nightmare. It’s a story that’s somewhat reminiscent of the 2006 film Stranger Than Fiction, in which Will Ferrell realizes he’s a character in a novel – and he’s about to get killed off. I guess it’s also kind of like The Matrix, but without all the leather and Prodigy music.

Reynolds has been in Deadpool mode for the last few years, so it’ll be interesting to see him break out into something different. And his supporting cast here is worth paying attention to as well: Killing Eve breakout Jodie Comer co-stars, along with Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, and some guy named Taika Waititi. You might have heard of him.

“I haven’t been this fully immersed and engaged in something since Deadpool,” Reynolds said of the film (sorry, Hitman’s Bodyguard fans). “I think we live in really weird times right now, you’re watching the news and the top story today is ‘it’s the end of the world.’ I felt a kinship to the character in that you can sometimes feel like a background character. The world is on loop and you have no control over what’s happening.”

Of everyone involved with this project, I’m most excited about Comer. She’s so damn good on Killing Eve, and I’m interested in seeing her in different roles. The cast also features Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek, and Channing Tatum. Free Guy opens July 3, 2020.