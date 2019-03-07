Disney’s animated classic Dumbo is barely an hour long, but director Tim Burton is going to flesh that out into a movie that’s right around two hours. We’re not sure how he’s adding a whole extra hour to the story outside of introducing a wide array of new human characters who take a keen interest in the little flying elephant, but a new Dumbo trailer shows off the circus spectacle of Disney’s live-action remake. And that floppy-eared, flying elephant just looks more and more adorable.

Dumbo Trailer

Check out the exclusive new theatrical trailer for Disney’s @Dumbo! See the film at Cinemark beginning March 29. pic.twitter.com/9Uhg9ND3OC — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) March 7, 2019

Cinemark Theatres released this short new trailer for Dumbo, which finally lays out the significance of the feather that the little guy carries with him when he takes the circus spotlight. It’s exactly what he needs in order to wow audiences with his amazing ability to fly. And he even makes businessman V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) feel like a kid again.

Of course, that magic is fleeting, because V.A. Vandevere doesn’t care about the wonder as much as he cares about getting people inside the circus tent so they can pay for a ticket and line his pockets with money. Dumbo may make him feel like a kid again, but that kid is a greedy little jerk who doesn’t really care about the magic of the circus.

Meanwhile, fellow cast members like Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Colin Farrell are given a bit of the spotlight too. But this movie is called Dumbo, and the computer generated elephant really does look like a charmer. Kids are going to want a flying elephant of their own, just like when the Harry Potter movies had owls briefly become a popular new pet. Thankfully, there aren’t any flying elephants for parents to easily buy, so the kids will just have to keep dreaming.

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019.