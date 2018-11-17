This morning, Disney Parks unveiled a bunch of new plans from D23 Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse. We already covered the biggest news about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including new music from John Williams and teasers of the upcoming attractions coming to the parks next year, but for all you Disney fans who may not be all that excited about going to a galaxy far, far away, there’s plenty of good stuff coming for you too.

Disney Parks announced a new nighttime spectacular that will be opening at the park in 2020, a new limited time experience at the Epcot Center, details on a Ratatouille experience and Beauty and the Beast sing-along coming to the France Pavillion, and a ton of Mickey Mouse-centric celebrations, including a new cinematic nighttime experience that starts with the iconic mouse and runs through Disney’s history of spectacular animation.

Get the details on all the new Disney Parks attractions coming in the next couple years below.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek made all of the announcements today, and here are all the details that have been revealed so far.

New Nighttime Spectacular Coming in 2020

First up, Disney Parks announced a new nighttime spectacular show that will open at the park in 2020. The show is said to “celebrate how Disney music inspires people around the world, and will feature massive floating set pieces, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers.”

Epcot Forever Coming in Fall 2019

Epcot Center will also be getting a limited-time experience called Epcot Forever. The new show will have some classic Epcot tunes like Tomorrow’s Child, Magic Journeys, and more. The experience “will begin with a spark of imagination that swells into an epic spectacle of fireworks, music, lighting, lasers, and special effects kites.” Disney certainly knows how to put on a show, so that should be incredible.

New Ratatouille and Beauty and the Beast Attractions

The France pavillion at World Showcase that there will be a new experience called Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming sometime in the future. It’s not clear what that will entail at this point, but the experience is said to take guests through the kitchen with Remy and his friends. Hopefully it involves tasting some of that delicious food Remy the rat and his friends cook up at Gusteau’s restaurant.

In addition, joining “Impressions de France” at the France pavillion will be a new Beauty and the Beast sing-along experience created by Don Hahn, the producer of both of Disney’s adaptations of the classic tale.

Wonderful World of Animation Celebrates Hollywood Studios

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a new nighttime experience called Wonderful World of Animation will be debuting in May 2019. As you can see in the concept art image above, “The show will use state-of-the-art projection technology. to take guests on a magical journey through more than 90 years of Disney animation, all beginning with Mickey himself.” That looks like one hell of a show featuring all our favorite Disney characters.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios

That’s not the only update coming to Hollywood Studios. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be the first-ever ride-through attraction themed to Mickey Mouse. The ride will use breakthrough technology to transform a two-dimensional cartoon into an amazing real-world experience. Guests will experience a new original story and theme song as they take a journey through the wacky and unpredictable world of Disney Channel’s Emmy Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts.

***

Those are the big highlights from Disney’s theme park announcements today. But there are some more Mickey Mouse themed festivities planned at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s cruise line, which you can find out more about over at the Disney Parks blog. We’ll be keeping our ear to the ground for more details on all these offerings and more.