David Lynch, the enigmatic filmmaker behind movies like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Dr, is working on something. Something new.

But true to form, he’s keeping things very close to the vest, and keeping tight-lipped about the details. What could this new David Lynch project be? Another season of Twin Peaks? A full-fledged Netflix series? Read his comments below.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Lynch cryptically teased that “there might be things coming along that would mean less time could be spent on the channel.” The “channel” is David Lynch Theater, a YouTube channel run by Lynch’s producer, Sabrina S. Sutherland. The duo have been using it as sort of a catch-all digital hub for Lynch’s work during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, making daily “weather reports” (which literally just consist of Lynch looking out the window and talking about the day’s weather) and debuting some of the director’s short films, like Fire (Pozar). But it sounds like something bigger is brewing.

Earlier this year, Lynch released a short film called What Did Jack Do? on Netflix, in which he interrogated a monkey who may or may not have committed a murder. Rumors began flying that he would make a full-fledged series for that streaming service, but when he was directly asked about the subject, Lynch sort of sidestepped the question with a non-committal answer. “All these rumors are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard,” he said in April. “It’s a rumor that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening.” Perhaps he just meant that there was nothing happening right then.

At one point, there was some talk that he could be developing a new season of Twin Peaks, his acclaimed mystery series that was resurrected by Showtime in 2017, but that’s still unconfirmed. Personally, I hope that doesn’t happen, because the end of Twin Peaks: The Return was so haunting that I can’t imagine anything ever topping it. But I also don’t have nearly the same capacity for imagination that David Lynch does, so if he and co-creator Mark Frost want to bring that series back for more, I’ll be very curious to see what they think is important enough to contribute to their story.