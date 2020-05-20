David Lynch is about to gift us with another one of his hard-to-find short films. Fire (Pozar) is a short written, directed, and animated by Lynch, featuring music by Marek Zebrowski. As part of the experiment of the movie, Lynch gave the short to Zebrowski and the composer then made music without any input from the director, with Zebrowski interpreting the visuals in his own way.

Earlier this year the David Lynch short film What Did Jack Do? unexpectedly arrived on Netflix. Now, another Lynch short is headed our way – via YouTube. Lynch announced that he would be releasing the short on his YouTube page:

Up until now, Lynch’s YouTube page has been home to his weather reports, in which the acclaimed filmmaker sits alone in his studio, looks out the window, and proceeds to talk about his local weather:

As for the short film Fire (Pozar), it’s a collaboration between Lynch and composer Marek Zebrowski, with Zebrowski left to his own devices regarding the music. “The whole point of our experiment was that I would say nothing about my intentions and Marek would interpret the visuals in his own way,” Lynch said. “So I say it was a great successful experiment, and I loved the composition Marek wrote for the Penderecki String Quartet.”

Zebrowski added: “I thought it was a very melancholic film in a certain sense and also very poetic. Without trying to be too explicit, I tried to illustrate further what David was doing. For example, there is something that looks like a hailstorm and I used a lot of pizzicato, but I also used a soaring melodic line to add a lyrical element to it.”

As for what Fire is about, well…I was unable to find any real info on that. We’ll all just have to wait and see what happens when Lynch drops the short on his YouTube page today.