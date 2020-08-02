NBC saved Brooklyn Nine-Nine from cancellation after FOX nixed the cop comedy series, and it’s been going strong over there ever since (though the next season is undergoing some retooling in the wake of recent events). It seems NBCUniversal likes being in business with the show’s executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, because Peacock has picked up a new comedy series Killing It, and Brooknlyn Nine-Nine guest star Craig Robinson will be the lead.

Craig Robinson has been appearing in Brooklyn Nine-Nine since the show’s first season in a recurring guest role as The Pontiac Bandit, the nemesis of Andy Samberg’s character Jake Peralta. Now The Hollywood Reporter has learned that he’ll be leading the series Killing It, which is said to explore class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. Apparently there’s also something about hunting really big snakes.

In addition to executive producing, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici will be writing the script for Killing It, which has already received a commitment for a series order as long as the executives like the script, jumping over the traditional development of a pilot to entice a series order. Robinson will also be executive producing along with his manager Mark Schulman at 3 Arts, who previously worked on the short-lived shows Ghosted on FOX and Mr. Robinson on NBC.

Killing It is one of several recently ordered projects with a script-to-series commitment at Peacock. Damon Wayans Jr. is also returning to TV on Peacock with a new series from some of the writers of Happy Endings, which just recently had a reunion with the cast and creators. They’ll join the likes of shows like the reboot of Punky Brewster, a Saved by the Bell sequel series, and the continuance of A.P. Bio with a third season.

However, we might be waiting awhile before the recently ordered shows get off the ground. Hollywood production has still not resumed in a large capacity, and there are many challenges for movies and TV shows looking to film in the United States. It remains to be seen how long the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry will last, but it certainly won’t be back to normal anytime in the near future. Both television and movies are going to be in a weird spot for at least the next year and probably much longer. But hopefully Peacock can scrounge up enough original content to spark growth in their streaming subscribers.