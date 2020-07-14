At long last, a Happy Endings reunion is finally going to happen – and we only have to wait a few days to see it. But unfortunately, this won’t be a full-fledged televised reunion like NBC’s recent pandemic episode of Parks and Recreation. Instead, the original cast of the beloved sitcom is coming back for a virtual reunion this month. But the Happy Endings reunion will be similar to the Parks and Rec resurrection in one specific way: it will feature the cast performing brand new material. Get all the ah-mazing details below.

The ABC sitcom Happy Endings launched almost a decade ago and was canceled after just three seasons. But despite the network treating the show like garbage – shifting its time slots, airing episodes out of order, etc. – the series managed to garner critical acclaim and attract a vocal fanbase that still keeps its spirit alive today. (Any time there’s a conversation about shows that were canceled too early, someone is guaranteed to pop up and mention Happy Endings.)

Now, according to Variety, Sony Pictures Television and the creators and cast behind the series have teamed up to produce a special event which will air on July 20, 2020 at 4 P.M. PT on the Sony Pictures Television YouTube page. The special will raise money and awareness for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts.

“For years, the people — and multiple networks — have spoken: They do not want this show to continue,” said David Caspe, the creator and showrunner of Happy Endings. “Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity. So if you want to watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

Stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr., and Casey Wilson will all participate in the reunion, and they’ll be joined by a “surprise special guest.” (Might it be Stephen Guarino, reprising his recurring guest role as the wildly over-the-top character Derrick?) The cast will perform “And The Pandemmy Goes To…”, a new piece of scripted entertainment from the writers of the show, and afterward will take part in a live Q&A.