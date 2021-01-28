Every now and then, we’ll see a new movie based on characters from the sketches of Saturday Night Live. We got MacGruber in 2010, and before that it was The Ladies Man in 2000. So here we are in a new decade, and it’s about time we had another SNL movie. Though there’s nothing official coming from the late night sketch show, the new comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo feels like an SNL movie that escaped from another dimension, and I think I’m totally on board for it.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Trailer

We’re not sure why Lionsgate went with a purple Stranger Things kind of opening, but that doesn’t really matter. The real draw here is the oddball duo of Barb and Star, the latter being short for Starbara. The first trailer didn’t really paint the full picture of who these two women are, but here they feel like they came straight out of a Saturday Night Live sketch that doesn’t actually exist. They’ve got silly Midwestern accents, and they’re about to make a splash while on holiday in Vista Del Mar.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from this movie, but I like what I’m seeing here. It has the same kind of earnest oddity of something like Napoleon Dynamite. Hearing Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, Fortune Feimster and Rose Abdoo talk about the hot dog soup had me laughing heartily (and you can see more of it here). But there’s another level of absurdity in this movie too. Check out this clip featuring parody lounge singer Richard Cheese singing a (NSFW) ditty:

What is this movie?! And what is Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan doing here? Damon Wayans Jr. is also along for the ride, and this just looks like something totally out of left field. I’m certainly not going to complain because original comedies like this don’t come around very often, and I will absolutely be checking this one out.

The movie is directed by Josh Applebaum (New Girl, Too Funny to Fail), and here’s the official synopsis:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. With romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot, hold onto your culottes!

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available on VOD starting on February 12, 2021.