Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are saving face — literally — in the Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer, which follows the pair of gal pals as they discuss making a movie trailer without showing their faces. It’s a silly fourth wall-breaking tease for the comedy that reunites the former Bridesmaids co-stars in a comedy directed by Josh Greenbaum (Single Parents). Watch the Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer below.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Trailer

We see a lot of trailers in this line of work. There can be a certain art to them, sure, but after the tenth movie trailer you’ve written up, you’ve seen them all. That’s what the marketing team for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar are trying to avoid, apparently, creating an out-of-the-box trailer for what appears to be a pretty standard comedy. But maybe I’m writing off Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar too quickly, because the trailer at least shows sign of a novel creativity.

The trailer begins with a long sequence of an Asian kid jamming out to music while delivering newspapers. One newspaper lands at the house of the titular Barb and Star, who discuss how much they love movie trailers, and how much they’d love to make one themselves — but only if they don’t show their faces. True to form, the rest of the trailer quickly flashes through footage of the movie, without ever showing the faces of stars Wiig and Mumolo — though showing plenty of co-star Jamie Dornan‘s abs. Also starring in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar are Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, Kwame Patterson.

Wiig and Mumolo co-write Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which sets its February PVOD release with this trailer. Wiig and Mumolo also produce alongside the familiar comedy crowd: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, and Margot Hand.

Here is the synopsis for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!

Barb & Star premieres on PVOD on February 12, 2021.