The high concept horror thriller Antebellum was pushed back by Lionsgate from the initially planned April release due to the closure of movie theaters around the world. But now that business is starting to resume, and movie theaters could possibly be opening in July, the studio has the movie back on track for a release in August, and they’ve unveiled a new trailer. This new glimpse at the movie seems to offer some slight clarification about Janelle Monáe seemingly traveling in time.

Antebellum Trailer

This new tease for Antebellum riffs on all the commercials we’ve been seeing on television lately that try to highlight the brighter side of being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s uplifting images of Janelle Monáe as Veronica Henley, spending time with her family and living a generally happy life as it touts family, happiness, and hope as things that can never be lost. But then the trailer takes a dark turn as the text says, “Unless you are chosen.”

From there, we flash back and forth between modern times and the Antebellum South, before the Civil War. Suddenly Veronica finds herself working as a slave. And while the first trailer made it seem like Monáe’s could easily be having visions of the future, seeing herself as a free, modern woman, the trailer seems to confirm that she’s been brought back to this time period unwillingly and has to figure out how to escape and get…back to the future. But how?

It feels like Get Out with time travel and it looks intense and suspenseful. And with Get Out and BlacKkKlnsman producers Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment behind the picture, it’s bound to be rife with social commentary, especially about race.

Antebellum also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone. It’s directed by Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) and also produced by Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills.

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Antebellum is now slated to arrive on August 21, 2020.