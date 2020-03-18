Lionsgate is the latest studio to delay its major releases in the wake of the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Lionsgate has postponed the releases of its upcoming movies Antebellum, Run, and Spiral, all of which were set to hit theaters in late April and May. Their release dates have been postponed indefinitely.

Antebellum, Run, and Spiral are the latest major releases to be postponed indefinitely as Lionsgate joins the Hollywood studios attempting to curb the spread of coronavirus, aka COVID-19. Antebellum was set to open on April 24, while Run and Spiral were slated for May 8 and May 15, respectively. None of the films have received a new release date.

“With theaters across the country closed, Lionsgate will be postponing the releases of ANTEBELLUM, RUN and SPIRAL,” the studio posted on Instagram. “We can’t wait to share these films with the world when this challenging moment is behind us.”

Antebellum and Spiral were especially anticipated, with the former a thriller starring Janelle Monae as an author who finds herself stumbling through time, and the latter promising an exciting new revival of the Saw franchise with Chris Rock playing against type in the lead role. While it’s uncertain when we’ll see either of these films, since they both hail from the horror — or horror-adjacent — genre, they may do well in the fall (if the virus has dissipated by then).

Lionsgate’s announcement comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control issuing a recommendation against gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, which would severely impact movie theaters. Multiple states have already closed multiplexes, while the country’s largest movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, has closed all its locations.

Antebellum, Run, and Spiral are just the latest of many major releases to be delayed as the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak has grown into a global pandemic. MGM’s No Time to Die got ahead of the curve by postponing its release to November, with F9, A Quiet Place Part II, Disney’s Mulan, Marvel’s Black Widow, and more following in its footsteps.