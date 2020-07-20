The Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance is now available for you to stream on Netflix, but that’s not the only basketball action the streaming service is bringing to the table.

Hoops is a new adult animated series that follows Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Coach Ben Hopkins, a pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself and turn his depressing life around. But if the first trailer is any indicator, he’s going to have a hard time, because he absolutely sucks at basketball.

Hoops Trailer

This is just a teaser announcing the arrival of the series on Netflix in late August. That’s why it only shows us a solitary hilarious scene where Coach Ben can’t get the ball in the hoop to save his life, growing increasingly frustrated as he continues to fail. That’s probably an apt description for his entire life too.

Hoops also has a solid supporting cast lending their voices to the series. There’s Rob Riggle (Modern Family, American Dad!) as Ben’s father Barry, a former pro athlete who now owns a steakhouse. He’s always ripping into Ben, and even though he doesn’t respect him, he still wants the best for his son.

Natasha Leggero (Another Period) voices Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. Though she has a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, she’s apparently on the straight and narrow now, spending most of her time trying to create a successful horse farm.

Ron Funches (Harley Quinn), a comedian with one of the most gentle voices you will ever hear, is voicing Ben’s best friend and assistant coach Ron. It should come as no surprise that Ron is Considerate, quiet and patient, making him the exact opposite of Ben. That will probably come in handy while dealing with Matty, voiced by A.D. Miles (Role Models, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). Matty is a 16-year old kid standing at seven feet tall who not only struggles with being a giant among judgmental high school peers, but also has to deal with the fact that his father abandoned him when he was young.

Finally, Cleo King voices Opal, the Lenwood High School principal who hates her job and is almost as crude as Ben. Her love life is a mess, she’s quite superstitious, and she has a talent for singing. That sounds like she could be a romantic interest for Ben.

Even though the teaser doesn’t give us much to go on, this series is created by comedian Ben Hoffman. That name might not ring a bell, but Hoffman had his own hilarious but short-lived series called The Ben Show on Comedy Central, featuring a mix of comedy sketches. He was also a writer for Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, which should give you a better idea of his comedic sensibilities. It also helps that the series is executive produced by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, along with Seth Cohen (Last Man on Earth), M. Dickson (Disenchantment), and both Hoffman and Johnson.

Hoops is slated to arrive on Netflix on August 21, 2020, and here’s the official synopsis: