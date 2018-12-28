Netflix is adding new stand-up specials to their streaming library every single week, and it’s pretty hard to keep up – especially with all the other movies and TV shows arriving every week. But the streaming service is about to outdo themselves by releasing an onslaught of stand-up comedy on New Year’s Day.

Comedians of the World is a new stand-up series from Netflix that is bringing 47 half-hour comedy specials to subscribers from 47 different comedians, from 13 different regions, in eight different languages. That’s almost an entire day of stand-up comedy, and you can get a taste of the laughs to come in the Comedians of the World trailer below.

If you’re curious about the roster of comedians featured in Comedians of the World, here they are:

UNITED STATES

Neal Brennan

Chris D’Elia

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson

AUS/NZ

Joel Creasey

Urzila Carlson

Nazeem Hussain

Cal Wilson

QUEBEC

Louis-José Houde

François Bellefeuille

Katherine Levac

Adib Alkhalidey

CANADA

Ivan Decker

DeAnne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson

Dave Merheje

SOUTH AFRICA

Loyiso Gola

Loyiso Madinga

Tumi Morake

Riaad Moosa

UNITED KINGDOM

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor

FRANCE

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

Tania Dutel

Donel Jack’sman

MIDDLE EAST

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah

MEXICO

Franco Escamilla

Hugo El Cojo Feliz

Gaby Llanas

BRAZIL

Afonso Padilha

Thiago Ventura

Mhel Marrer

NETHERLANDS

Soundos El Ahmadi

Martijn Koning

Rayen Panday

GERMANY

Enissa Amani

Ilka Bessin

Kaya Yanar

INDIA

Aditi Mittal

Atul Khatri

Amit Tandon

It’s a little hard to tease 47 different comedy specials, especially when a bunch of them are in French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, and German, so Netflix created this behind the scenes featurette that helps lay out the talent, and they even go out of their way to point out that at least one female comedian from each region is featured. That seems a little bit like pandering, but we’ll cut them some slack since female comedians are frequently overlooked, even in 2018. Anyway, here you go:

Frankly, what I’m most interested in is how the stand-up specials in a foreign language translate to English. There can be a bit of a barrier when it comes to comedy that doesn’t translate, literally, between languages. That’s true even of some styles of comedy between the United States and the United Kingdom, despite sharing a common language.

Of course, this also feels like it’s a little too much in a very short period of time, and a lot of these stand-up specials might end up being white noise. Netflix already gets mocked for giving anyone and everyone their own specials, and releasing 47 different half-hour specials on the same day isn’t really helping matters any. But maybe the international assembly will make this more of an event than it otherwise might be.

Comedians of the World debuts all 47 stand-up specials on January 1, 2019.