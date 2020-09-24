Plenty of industries are hurting because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes entertainment. But while movies and TV shows are starting to get back into production, live stand-up comedy shows are still mostly non-existent because gathering a bunch of people in a single room to open their mouths and guffaw incessantly isn’t the smartest movie when there’s a contagious virus kicking around. But Netflix recently put together a little video to hold us over with some of their biggest comedy stars.

Netflix asked comedian Neal Brennan to check in with some of his fellow comics like Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Tig Notaro, John Mulaney, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Tiffany Haddish, David Letterman, Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, Steve Martin, and many more. Brennan wanted to provide some levity not just for the comedians stuck at home without an audience, but also for their fans who miss seeing the on stage, so he asks them all about their favorite jokes, comics, previous jobs, and more.

Netflix Comedians Check In with Neal Brennan

Netflix’s roster of comedians is always growing, and everyone here has had some kind of special, series or movie that they’ve added to their streaming library. Other names featured include Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Ellen Degeneres, Eric Andre, Gabriel Iglesias, George Lopez, Hannah Gadsby, Hasan Minhaj, Iliza Shlesinger, Jo Koy, Leslie Jones, Nick Kroll, Ronny Chieng, Sam Jay, Sebastian Maniscalco, Taylor Tomlinson, Tom Papa, and Whitney Cummings.

This video was created in conjunction with Comedy Gives Back, a charitable organization that provides emergency relief grants to BIPOC comedians. creating a safety net for the stand-up comedy community through financial grants. I know it seems like every comedian is a rich celebrity, and while pretty much all the ones pictured above are doing just fine, there are tons more who are stuck out in the wind without any stages to perform on thanks the coronavirus pandemic. For many, this is the only thing they’re good at, and most of them would heartily agree. Find out more at the Comedy Gives Back official website.