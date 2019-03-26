With Jordan Peele’s Us making big box office bank in theaters and getting everyone buzzing about the metaphors and allegories at the center of the story, people feel like horror is making some kind of comeback. The fact is horror never left. Some people just weren’t looking in the right place. And soon enough, you won’t have to look very far at all for some new scares.

Chambers is a new psychological horror series coming to Netflix this spring. Starring newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose as Sasha Yazzie, the story focuses on a young heart attack survivor who is lucky enough to be the recipient of a heart transplant to save her life. However, she might not be as lucky as it seems when she slowly starts taking on the traits of the person who died in order for her to receive.

Chambers Series Photos

Here’s the official synopsis for Chambers:

A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Sounds like a typical possession sort of horror film with a little bit of a medical twist. Series creator Leah Rachel didn’t tiptoe around what Chambers becomes as the story continues:

“Taking place in a mystic, New Age pocket of Arizona, Chambers is a psychological horror story that explores the different ways we metabolize trauma. But what starts out as a grounded human story eventually pivots into something far more strange and fucked up than you were expecting.”

As you can see Uma Thurman also stars in the series, but she doesn’t appear to be playing the heart attack victim’s mother. Instead, she’s playing Nancy Lefevre, mother to Lilliya Reid as Becky Lefevre and Nicholas Galitzine as Elliott Lefevre, and married to Tony Goldwyn as Ben Lefevre. Perhaps they’re close family friends? Or maybe they’re the family of the donor who gave up their heart?

The rest of the cast includes Kyanna Simone Simpson (Black Lightning), Lilli Kay (Paterno), Sarah Mezzanotte (Blue Bloods, Royal Pains) and newcomer Griffin Powell-Arcand.

Leah Rachel also executive produces the series with Alfonso Gomez Rejon, as well as producers Winnie Kemp, Wolfgang Hammer, Jennifer Yale, and Steve Gaghan.

Chambers comes to Netflix on April 26, 2019.