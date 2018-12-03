A new Saturday Night Live aired over the weekend, the first of three episodes closing out 2018 with a bang. First-time host Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, First Man) was a satisfying guest during a solid episode of the series, which featured two sketches that were very much lined up with our interests and deserved to be singled out.

First up, SNL created a commercial for Netflix and their seemingly endless creation of new streaming content each and every day, including a tease at some of their upcoming projects. But the real treat is a new take on Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which explores the more disturbing side of living with in a house where all four of your grandparents sleep together in the same bed.

Netflix Commercial

Netflix is keeping busy, and they’ve clearly got a lot coming up. Aside from turning The Crown into a high school comedy where the queen is dealing with all those difficult teen problems, their best plan is clearly doing more gritty reboots of once wholesome sitcoms. That Family Matters reboot focusing on a drunk, depressed Carl Winslow looks great, and I can’t wait to finally see the feature length cuts of all the fake movies from Entourage. Netflix can do anything!

Charlie’s Grandparents

Even though Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is a classic, there are plenty of odd tidbits from the 1971 film. Perhaps the weirdest is that Charlie Bucket’s grandparents all sleep in the same bed, simply because they are poor. But as you can see here, the movie didn’t dive into the complications that come with it, especially when it involves the more absent-minded grandparents thinking that it’s a totally appropriate time to get it on in front of everyone.

The latter was one of my favorite sketches of the evening, and if you’d like to see more of what this episode of Saturday Night Live had to offer, check out my full review of every single sketch right here.