Claire Foy has only recently found fame in the United States thanks to her starring role in The Crown, not to mention leading The Girl in the Spider’s Web and a pivotal supporting role in First Man. But she brought her acting skills to Studio 8H in an impressive way for her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, doing what great hosts do by blending in with the rest of the cast. She wasn’t always given much to do in some of the sketches, but the ones that did benefited greatly from her presence.

So let’s dig into the best and worst sketches of the Claire Foy hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Charlie’s Grandparents – This Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory sketch did not take the direction that I was anticipating, but I certainly wasn’t disappointed. While the timing of certain physical comedy moments was a little jumbled and awkwardly timed, this sketch still had me rolling. The idea of Grandpa George and Grandma Georgina just fully getting it on in the bed and wreaking havoc in the Bucket household is so simple, but the audio and sight gags elevate it to being hilarious.

War of Words – What’s so great about this sketch is that it combines the modern sensibilities of texting with old war letters, not to mention a premise that constantly elevates the problem at the center of the sketch. Claire Foy playing things calm and straight while Mikey Day gets increasingly worried and frustrated is great, and the interjection of Kenan Thompson is just a cherry on this hilarious sundae.

A Holiday Message from the Women at SNL – I’ll be the first to admit that this wasn’t one of the funniest sketches of the night, but I fully stand behind these sentiments around what should be a joyous holiday season. And nothing would bring me more joy than to have this circus of a White House administration completely torn to shreds by the investigation Robert Mueller has been conducting. This sham of a presidency has gone on far too long, and all I want for Christmas is you (Trump) to go to jail.