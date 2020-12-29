If you’ve been thinking that Netflix needed a show about Netflix shows, then Netflix has good news.

The Netflix Afterparty is a new talk show starting next month that will have comedians David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes talking to the stars and creators of Netflix original shows and movies like Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, F is for Family, The Queen’s Gambit, Love Is Blind, and more. Get a glimpse at what the show will be like with The Netflix Afterparty trailer below.

The Netflix Afterparty Trailer

Actually, most of the trailer above features clips from the hour-long Netflix special The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year, which seems to have functioned as a makeshift pilot for the series since they announced the full series order at the end of that special when it debuted on December 13. The only new footage on display features interviews with the cast of Cobra Kai, as well as some seemingly mediocre sketch scenarios involving karate and vending machines.

Beginning next month, The Netflix Afterparty will debut new episodes every Sunday with the panel of comedians talking to Netflix’s film and TV stars. On top of the interviews, there will be random pop culture fun, sketches, and other varied segments. Plus, each episode will bring another comedian into the fray for the discussion. Since Bill Burr and Jo Koy are seen in the footage, it’s safe to say that Netflix will be bringing in comedians who have their own special on the streaming service. Talk about synergy!

The show is produced by Free 90 Media with Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle executive producing for the company along with Davis Spade himself and Marc Gurvitz and Alex Murray of Brillstein Entertainment. They all worked together on Lights Out with David Spade on Comedy Central, so it’s easy to see where this idea came from. Spade is the king of making shows talking about pop culture and other shows, which is why he’s also writing with Brunelle and Wollack. But Spade’s shows are not typically long-lasting, so we’ll see how long it lasts at Netflix. Sarah Tiana is also co-executive producing.

Netflix previously tried the talk show format with Chelsea Handler’s self-titled Chelsea and even the satirical news format with Patriot Act with Hassan Minhaj. But the topical weekly format just didn’t demand the same must-see vibe other talk shows do on network and cable television, so they went away. The Netflix Afterparty feels like it fits the streaming service’s vibe a bit better, and it will also help promote shows to new viewers while fans tune in to see their favorite cast members. Seems like a good strategy.

If you’d like to watch The Netflix Afterparty full special from earlier this month, here you go:

The Netflix Afterparty begins on January 2, 2021 and will have new episodes on Sundays after that.