This year, NECA is digging back into the history of horror with a new, incredibly detailed line of action figures based on the classic Universal Monsters. The first one out of the gate is Frankenstein this summer, but this fall will bring The Wolf Man to your shelf, featuring an outstanding likeness of actor Lon Chaney Jr. from the classic 1941 monster movie.

NECA Wolf Man Action Figure

For the 70th anniversary of Universal’s horror film classic, NECA is excited to reveal The Wolf Man in Ultimate action figure form! Starring Lon Chaney Jr., 1941’s The Wolf Man is critically acclaimed for Chaney’s moving performance and the special effects. The sculpt captures the human and monster sides of this complicated character with interchangeable heads, hands, and lower legs. The figure stands in 7-inch scale, features the authorized likeness of Lon Chaney Jr, and also includes wolf cane, animal trap and stand accessories.

This might be the best line of affordable Universal Monsters figures that we’ve seen. The sculpts on these figures are unbelievable, and they’ve perfectly captured the likeness of both Lon Chaney Jr.’s human form and the monster he becomes.

You can pre-order The Wolf Man right for $32.99 at Entertainment Earth, but it won’t ship until November. However, Frankenstein is still available for pre-order over there too, and it’s expected to ship in August (or you might find it in stores right now).

There are presumably more of the iconic Universal Monsters on the way, such as Dracula and The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and it seems like a new one should be arriving every few months or so. Hopefully collectors will be anxious to pick these up so the line doesn’t get cut short.