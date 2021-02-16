It’s alive! The fine toy makers at NECA are kicking off a new line of Universal Monsters action figures with the classic adaptation of Frankenstein from 1931. In honor of the film’s 90th anniversary, NECA is releasing a Frankenstein figure featuring the incredible likeness of Boris Karloff as the reanimated, stitched up monster with bolts on his neck.

Get a look at the incredible NECA Frankenstein figure below.

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the acclaimed silver-screen classic Frankenstein, NECA announces the triumphant debut of Universal Monsters in its Ultimate action figure line! The sculpt captures Boris Karloff’s poignant portrayal of the misunderstood monster in authentic black-and-white just like the movie. Standing in 7” scale, the figure comes in premium anniversary packaging with plenty of accessories: 3 interchangeable heads, 6 interchangeable hands, shackles and daisies.

Having the NECA Frankenstein figure painted in black and white is a nice touch. Though Frankenstein is known to be green, his appearance in the classic film is much more iconic. Since this is from NECA’s Ultimate line, the accessories included allow for a variety of poses inspired directly by the film, especially the shackles and daisies.

This is expected to be the first of many items produced with the license to the Universal Monsters franchise. Presumably we’ll be seeing NECA Ultimate figures of Dracula, The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Invisible Man, The Wolf Man and more, but they might have even more surprises in store for these classic monsters, so stay tuned for more. In the meantime, make sure you check out the Waxwork Records Spinatures bringing outstanding mini-busts of Universal Monsters to your shelves.

You can pre-order the NECA figure from Entertainment Earth for $32.99, but it will also be available at various retailers starting in June or July this year.