It’s not exactly in the spirit of Christmas to get excited about an action figure of one of the most notorious slashers from the big screen. But this new action figure of Michael Myers from the recent Halloween revival directed by David Gordon Green is just too perfect not to highlight as a potential Christmas gift for the horror fanatic in your life.

The Halloween 2018 Michael Myers action figure comes from NECA, and he comes with all the right accessories, including a cute little jack o’ lantern and all the right weapons he uses throughout the movie. Check it out and find out where you can get it below.

NECA Halloween 2018 Michael Myers Action Figure

Michael Myers returns to NECA’s action figure line! Based on his appearance in the thrilling new Halloween movie, this all new Michael stands over 7” tall and has received the Ultimate treatment, with over 25 points of articulation and tons of accessories. The Ultimate Michael Myers figure comes with 2 heads, knife, hammer, jack o’ lantern, interchangeable hands and more. Comes in display-friendly deluxe window box packaging with opening flap.

Notice that Michael Myers also comes with the makeshift jack o’ lantern that he makes out of the head of one of the cops posted outside Laurie Strode’s house towards the end of the movie. And when you think about it, that’s one of the most maniacal things he’s ever done. Michael Myers stopped his pursuit of Laurie Strode to take a man’s head, scoop everything out of it, and stuck a flashlight inside of it. Gruesome.

Anyway, you can grab the NECA Halloween 2018 Michael Myers action figure directly from the NECA eBay Store and the NECA Amazon Store right now for $27.99 plus shipping, and it will arrive before Christmas. Merry Halloween!