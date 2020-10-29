One of the best movies to watch if you’d like a little dark comedy during your holidays is undoubtedly Gremlins. A mix of campy horror comedy, legitimately scary practical monsters, and some of that Amblin Entertainment magic make Joe Dante’s movie a true classic. Now you can bring more of that signature Gremlins holiday cheer and fear to your shelf with a new Christmas-themed action figure pack from NECA featuring a festive Santa Claus version of the monster leader Stripe and a scaled Gizmo for him to carry in his sparkly toy bag.

NECA Gremlins Santa Stripe and Gizmo Action Figures

Any fans of the Gremlins movies knows the rules: keep them out of sunlight, don’t get them wet, and never feed them after midnight. Break them, and your fuzzy, friendly little Mogwai will turn into a scaly, savage Gremlin. Although Gremlins released to theaters in the Summer of 1984, it went on to become a classic horror/comedy Christmas movie! Get into the holiday spirit with Santa Stripe, the leader of the mischievous monsters known as gremlins. Based off of a classic marketing ad in 1984, Stripe is dressed in a fabric Santa disguise complete with belt, Santa cap, and fuzzy beard; Stripe also comes with a Gizmo accessory he can fit into his cloth gift sack. Comes in window box packaging.



In case you didn’t know, this figure is inspired by a real advertisement for Gremlins from Christmas in 1984. The box art is just an updated version of the imagery in the advertisement completely repainted by artist Jason Edmiston.

The version of Gizmo included is smaller than the Ultimate Gizmo action figure that NECA previously released, mostly so it will fit in the toy bag that comes with Santa Stripe. It’s a shame there aren’t a few more accessories included, like a Christmas cookie or the Rudolph puppet from the bar, but if you have the other Gremlins action figures, then you already have that covered.

The NECA Gremlins Santa Stripe and Gizmo action figure pack is $29.99 and it’s a Target exclusive. It’s currently “sold out” on the product page on their site, but that’s also what happens when there’s a placeholder link that hasn’t gone on sale yet. So it’s hard to tell whether it’s really sold out or if it just hasn’t gone on sale yet. Your best bet might be to keep checking the specialty collectible toys section at Target leading up to Christmas.