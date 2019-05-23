The original Aladdin was made all the way back in 1992. So it only makes sense that the music video for a new original song in the live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic is a throwback to that decade too.

Disney has just released the full version of “Speechless,” a new song that Naomi Scott sings in the movie as Princess Jasmine. It’s a powerful ballad that gives Jasmine a new dimension as she sings that she won’t be silenced or shut down. The oppression of women is something that wasn’t overtly touched upon in the original movie, so we’re interested to see how they handle that with this movie. Listen to the new Aladdin song in the music video below.

“Speechless” was written by Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) in collaboration with original Aladdin composer Alan Menken. Disney is undoubtedly hoping this will land them an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, and after you listen to it, I think we can all agree that’s very likely to happen. Plus, it’s nice that they let Jasmine have this moment, despite the fact that Mena Massoud is the one playing Aladdin.

Naomi Scott’s take on Jasmine is featured prominently in the trailer, thought not quite as prominently as the 1990s vibes of this music video. How long has it been since we’ve gotten a music video that stages the recording of the song with an orchestra in the room as clips from the movie appear on playback behind them? There are even scenes of Naomi Scott laughing it up with the sound engineers in the recording booth. It just makes me think of this hilarious moment in They Came Together:

Aladdin also stars Marwan Kenzari stars as the villainous Jafar, Navid Negahban as the Sultan of Agrabah, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Jasmine’s free-spirited best friend and confidante, and Billy Magnussen as the handsome and arrogant rival suitor Prince Anders.

You can buy tickets for Aladdin right now at Fandango and wherever tickets are sold. The movie opens May 24, 2019.