The Mysterious Benedict Society was once slated to be an original series at Hulu. But last fall, the adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart‘s book series shifted over to Disney+. The series follows Tony Hale (Veep) as eccentric narcoleptic Mr. Benedict as he recruits a team of orphans to stop his twin brother from creating a global crisis. It feels like Wes Anderson’s version of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

The Mysterious Benedict Society Trailer

When Mr. Benedict learns that his twin brother Dr. Ledroptha Curtain is using a school called the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened (LIVE) and a dangerous plan referred to as “The Emergency” to create mass panic and destabilize the world’s major governments. So he recruits orphans Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance to infiltrate LIVE and stop Dr. Curtain from unleashing his evil plan to become Minister And Secretary of all the Earth’s Regions, or MASTER.

While you might expect these orphans to have super powers, instead, these kids are recruited for their very practical and realistic skills. Reynie is extremely skilled at problem-solving, logical deduction, and perceiving people’s emotions. Sticky has a photographic memory and is able to read very quickly. Kate knows how to use all of the resources and items around her to accomplish a variety of tasks. And Constance defies conventional thought patterns and writes clever and brutal poems.

This seems like an intriguing, quirky show for families to enjoy. Honestly, I’m not sure why this ended up at Hulu at all, because this seems tailor-made for Disney+, and there’s a whole series of books to keep the series going if audiences end up liking it.

The Mysterious Benedict Society also stars Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Timofeeva. The series is created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who also write and executive produce. Other executive producers included Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, and Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin act as showrunners.

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

The Mysterious Benedict Society comes to Disney+ starting on June 25, 2021.