We’re just over halfway through 2021, and Marvel Studios has already released three seasons of television and one full-length feature film. And while there’s still lots more to come before the calendar flips to 2022, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to squeeze everything in that was initially planned.

Case in point: a new report suggests that Ms. Marvel, which will center on Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), probably won’t arrive until 2022.

TVLine reporter Matt Webb Mitovich was recently asked about a possible release date for Ms. Marvel, and responded like this: “I asked around and it is very safe to assume at this point that Ms. Marvel is now on track for an early 2022 premiere.”

The reason Mitovich started asking around was because Disney+ and Marvel have announced that the upcoming MCU series Hawkeye will be premiering on November 24, 2021. There’s still some uncertainty about whether that show will contain six or eight episodes in its first season, but if Disney+ sticks to a weekly schedule with this series, the sixth episode would close out this year by airing on December 29. Unless they choose to double up on releasing Hawkeye episodes – which seems unlikely, given the amount of conversation that has been drummed up about each of these Marvel shows with their weekly releases – it seems more and more likely that Ms. Marvel won’t drop until sometime in 2022.

Ms. Marvel has the ability to stretch her body like Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four, and she has a leg up on him because she also has the ability to heal herself from injuries. That gives her a unique skillset in the MCU, and it should be a lot of fun to see what she can do both by herself in Ms. Marvel and alongside Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels.

An Updated Calendar of Forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Entries

Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that Ms. Marvel definitely won’t be out in 2021 and will instead drop sometime in the first couple of months of 2022. Here’s what the calendar looks like in that scenario:

What If? – August 11, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – September 3, 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

Ms. Marvel – Early 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 26, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – December 2022

Moon Knight – TBD 2022

She-Hulk – TBD 2022

Secret Invasion – TBD 2022

That is a lot of Marvel stuff, folks. And naturally, the studio is not slowing down. There’s another Ant-Man movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Captain America 4, Blade, and Fantastic Four on the film side, and shows like Ironheart and Armor Wars on the small screen. Strap in: the MCU will never die.