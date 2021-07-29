Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ in November. The latest Marvel series headed to the streaming service will introduce fan-favorite Kate Bishop, as played by Hailee Steinfeld. House flipper and also actor Jeremy Renner is on board, too, reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye. A new official image from the series has just arrived, along with the confirmation of the premiere date.

The image and date come to us from EW, with confirmation that the Hawkeye premiere date is set for November 24 on Disney+. While we don’t have all the plot details just yet, we do know that the show will involve Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye training Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, Bishop takes up the Hawkeye mantle, so it’s safe to assume that the series will probably end with Steinfeld becoming the MCU’s new Hawkeye. Bishop first appeared in the pages of Young Avengers #1 in April 2005, and has become a big fan favorite among comic readers.

Renner offered some insight into the TV version of Bishop, saying: “[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

I personally have a hard time believing anyone living in the MCU is “a big Hawkeye fan,” but let’s move on! Steinfeld is a wonderful actress, and I’m sure she’s going to knock the part out of the park. Or hit the bullseye or whatever other metaphor you want to use here.

Welcoming Hailee Steinfeld into the MCU

Renner tells EW that life imitated art, and just as Clint will be training Kate in the show, so, too, did Renner give Stanfield some pointers on what it’s like to work in the MCU. “That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff,” says Renner. “I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do.”

The Hawkeye TV series was created by Jonathan Igla, and will also feature Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

When Hawkeye premieres in November it will drop new episodes every Wednesday. So far, Marvel has been doing pretty well with their Disney+ series, with the recently wrapped Loki receiving a ton of praise. In addition to Hawkeye, Disney+ will also eventually unleash the Marvel shows What If?, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and more.