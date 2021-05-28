After delivering the hit HBO series Watchmen in 2019, executive producer Damon Lindelof is heading into the streaming world with a new project that’s just been given a straight-to-series order at Peacock.

Mrs. Davis is a new drama series that will be executive produced by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), who is teaming up with a surprising collaborator in Tara Hernandez, a writer and co-executive producer on The Big Bang Theory and the spin-off series Young Sheldon. It should come as no surprise that the series is shrouded mostly in mystery, but here’s what we know.

Peacock announced their acquisition of Mrs. Davis with a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes, which will be produced by Warner Bros. Television. All we know about the series is that it will explore faith versus technology in an epic battle of “biblical and binary proportions.” We’re not sure exactly what that means, but it feels like it’s bound to be a bit controversial. Tara Hernandez will serve as showrunner and both she and Damon Lindelof will be co-writing and executive producing the series.

In the press release, Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal’s Chairman of Entertainment Content started out by praising Lindelof and Hernandez:

“I am so excited to be working with Damon and Tara on what I believe will be the next must binge series for Peacock! From ‘Lost,’ to ‘The Leftovers,’ to ‘Watchmen,’ Damon’s work is synonymous with content and storytelling that doesn’t just break through the clutter, but also storms onto the scene and demands that you watch or risk being left out. Tara’s experience on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ brings MRS. DAVIS a sense of humor and unexpected storytelling I feel confident will engage viewers and fans for seasons to come!”

Damon Lindelof added, “Tara Hernandez is an astonishingly original talent. Talking about Mrs. Davis with her was one of the few things that kept me sane through the pandemic…I can’t wait for the world to be introduced to both of them.”

For her part, Tara Hernandez couldn’t be more thrilled about working over at Peacock. She said:

“In a year that has felt totally surreal, partnering with Damon to craft the world of Mrs. Davis truly takes the cake. To have the support of Warner Bros., who championed our vision from the beginning, and to now have the perfect home at Peacock alongside Susan, Lisa, and the rest of their incredible team — I am at a loss for words. I promise to find them as we bring this wonderfully weird story to life.”

Speaking of Warner Bros. Television, chairman Channing Dungey said, “The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable.” That’s quite a tease for a series that we know next-to-nothing about. But considering the kind of work Damon Lindelof has been turning out recently, we can’t wait to see what this latest collaboration brings to the table.