Fans have been patiently waiting for the latest big screen adaptation of Mortal Kombat to arrive. Even though it wasn’t one of the films slated for release during the coronavirus pandemic last year, it was bumped back a bit due to COVID-19’s continued impact on movie theaters into 2021. The movie from director Simon McQuoid was slated for release in March 2021 before being pushed to April 16 for a debut in theaters and on HBO Max, but now the movie has been pushed back again. But just one week.

Variety has learned Mortal Kombat will now arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23, 2021. A reason for the delay wasn’t given, but perhaps it has something to do with giving Godzilla vs. Kong more time to rake in some box office cash as theaters start to open up a bit more across the United States. It could also be as simple as the production needing slightly more time to finish post-production and visual effects.

Below is the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat, and you can watch the red band trailer right here:

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his family’s heritage – or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking that Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana – the immense power from within his soul – in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is slated to hit theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) starting on April 23, 2021.