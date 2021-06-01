The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what Corridor Crew and a couple of their stuntmen friends think of one of Wonder Woman‘s action sequences from Justice League. Plus, see the visual effects work that went into Netflix’s fantasy series adaptation of Shadow and Bone. And finally, take a closer look at the latest Star Wars LEGO set of the trusty droid R2-D2, complete with a buildable version of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

First up, Corridor Crew is back with another edition of Stuntmen React, and they’ve brought stuntmen Aaron Toney and Gui DaSilva together this time. The gang takes a look at Wonder Woman’s first action sequence from Justice League, including a comparison to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Plus, they closely examine a dangerous stunt from Born to Fight, a couple more impressive feats of stuntwork from Jackie Chan, and more.



Next, Netflix appears to have another hit series on their hands with the fantasy adaptation Shadow and Bone. Author Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse is just beginning, and while you wait for the next installment, you can get a look at how the series looked before visual effects brought the fantasy elements to life, from creatures to environments and much more.

Finally, LEGO designer Kurt Kristiansen provides a much closer look at the new build of R2-D2 now available from the building brick company. This is the most detailed LEGO version of the droid yet, and he even comes with the hilt of Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber that is hidden away in Return of the Jedi. Hear about how the set came together and see if you can resist buying it.