It’s been nearly 10 years since LEGO created a big building set that let you assemble R2-D2 from the Star Wars saga. But today, a new R2-D2 LEGO set was revealed by the building brick company in honor of Lucasfilm’s ongoing celebration for their 50th anniversary. Though it doesn’t carry the Ultimate Collector Series label, this is a LEGO set for master builders, and you can check it out below.

New R2-D2 LEGO Set – Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary

The last time LEGO released a building set dedicated to a sizable R2-D2 was back in 2012. This new version looks even better, and there are nearly 200 additional pieces to help make it possible. The model is a detailed build, standing 12.5 inches tall and featuring a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, and adjustable periscope. There’s even a hidden compartment for Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, and yes, you get to build a LEGO version of the hilt in this set.

Commenting on the new set, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead of LEGO Star Wars at the LEGO Group said:

“We have had the pleasure of creating hundreds of Star Wars­-inspired models over the past two decades since we first launched LEGO Star Wars sets. As Lucasfilm celebrates their 50th anniversary, it seemed fitting to challenge ourselves and push the limits of what is possible with LEGO bricks by recreating a fan-favourite Star Wars character in great detail like we have never achieved before. We are delighted with the result and hope our fans get as much joy out of building the sets as we did designing it.”

Like previous Ultimate Collector Series LEGO sets, the new R2-D2 LEGO set also comes with a buildable display stand with an information plaque. But it also comes with a big price tag too. It will be available starting on May 1 for $199.99, just in time for Star Wars Day a few days later.