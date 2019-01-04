The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, relive some of the most memorable scenes from the movies of 2018 in LEGO form. Plus, check out the How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World float from this year’s Rose Bowl parade, and watch Green Book star Mahershala Ali sit down for a 41-minute chat with BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington.

First up, YouTube user Toscano Bricks recreated some of the more memorable scenes from the biggest movies of 2018. You’ll still get sad when LEGO Spider-Man turns to dust in LEGO Tony Stark’s arms, and you’ll be mesmerized as Jason Momoa appears as LEGO Aquaman in his classic DC Comics costume. All that and more.

Next up, DreamWorks Animation put together an incredibly intricate and detailed float to promote the upcoming animated sequel How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at the Rose Bowl parade. It’s loaded with dragons and vibrant colors, and it even shoots real fire. It’s quite the incredible float.

Finally, Variety has another video in their Actors on Actors series, this time with Oscar hopefuls Mahershala Ali and John David Washington talking to each other for over 40 minutes. Ali talks about how he convinced True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto to change the race of the lead character while Washington talks about how he went from being a football star to a leading man.