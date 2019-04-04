We’re one week away from the start of Star Wars Celebration 2019. The convention for fans of everything from a galaxy far, far away is being held in Chicago this year from April 11 through April 15, and /Film will be there to cover all the big news about Star Wars Episode 9, the live-action series The Mandalorian, the latest updates on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a sneak peek at the return of The Clone Wars, and much more.

But we’re not just covering Star Wars Celebration. We’re also geeking out because we’re huge Star Wars nerds, and we’ll be trying to get our hands on some of the merchandise that will only be available at this year’s Star Wars convention. We already caught a glimpse of the offerings from LEGO, Funko and Hasbro, but new a bunch of new shirts, hats, home goods, and more. Check out the latest Star Wars Celebration 2019 exclusives below.

Here’s the main souvenir shirt you can get to prove to everyone that you were at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. It would make a hell of a poster too (surely one will be available at the convention too), and you can get in from sizes S-XL for $27, or you can get size 2XL and beyond for $29.

It doesn’t seem like the most respectful thing to do with a medal given to the heroes of the Battle of Yavin, but this Star Wars Celebration takes the honorable award and turns it into something to set your drink on. The set of four coasters modeled after the Medal of Yavin will cost $40.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is celebrating its 20th anniversary at Star Wars Celebration this year, but you can celebrate the movie wherever you go when you pick up this hat for $30.

It wouldn’t be Star Wars Celebration without some total goofiness, especially when it comes to the shirts on sale. These two take cues from Chicago by using a couple prequel characters to tap into the city’s well-known nickname and cuisine. Mace Windu is slapped on a shirt with some postcard text that says The Windu City while Sebulba is wearing a paper hat and selling some of his famous hot dugs (get it?). Each of the shirts cost $27 for sizes S-XL and $29 for size 2XL and above.

Another shirt takes a cue from one of Chicago’s most beloved contributions to pop culture as the home of The Blues Brothers. But in this case, it’s the Max Rebo Band as the Saturday Night Live duo, and instead of being on a mission from God, they’re on a mission from Jabba. Plus, it’s a baseball style shirt, so you can wear the black and white to a White Sox game. The shirt costs $27 for sizes S-XL and $29 for size 2XL and above.

It’s not all shirts at Star Wars Celebration though. You can take your feet to a galaxy far, far away with these black Po-Zu sneakers featuring X-wings soaring through space with a nice yellow accent line above the sole. They’ll cost $65.

Before Boba Fett made his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, he looks a lot different when introduced in animated form during the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. A new tin lunchbox commemorates that moment in Star Wars history for $20.

There have been a lot of garbage fanboys out there trying to gatekeep the Star Wars saga. But Star Wars Celebration wants to remind them that Star Wars is for everyone. There’s even a cute BB-8 in the typography to make the fanboys feel bad for forcing the droid to make sad beeps. The shirt costs $27 for sizes S-Xl and $29 for 2XL and above.

Since geeky tiki mugs are all the rage for collectors right now, it only makes sense that an exclusive one hits Star Wars Celebration. This tiki is of Jabba the Hutt’s deadly Rancor, and he’s even holding a cute little mini tiki of Luke Skywalker in his claws. It’ll cost you $60.

Why bother paying for a school jacket when you can have this old school bomber jacket featuring the friendly face of Darth Maul on it. The 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace really is in full swing, and you can celebrate with this jacket for $80 in sizes S-XL or $82 for 2XL (there don’t appear to be sizes larger than that).

Even the Empire like to have some greenery around, even if we’ve never seen it. If you want to keep your plants looking pretty but also threatening, you can toss a succulent in this Death Star planter, which costs $25.

The art of Star Wars just looks cooler with Japanese titles slapped all over it. This shirt gives the foreign poster treatment to Return of the Jedi, and if you haven’t realized it by now, it costs the same as the rest of the t-shirts ($27 for sizes S-Xl and $29 for 2XL and beyond).

Look, t-shirts are cool and all, but when you’re one of the biggest scoundrels in the galaxy, you might want to dress it up a bit. That doesn’t mean this Lando Calrissian inspired Hawaiian shirt should be your first choice for date night, but it’s still a bright and cool piece of Star Wars apparel. It’ll cost $45 for sizes S-Xl and $47 for 2XL and above.

That’s just a taste of the Star Wars Celebration 2019 exclusives. Check out a bunch of other items at StarWars.com.