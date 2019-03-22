Star Wars Celebration is right around the corner, which means we’ll be getting plenty of news about Star Wars Episode 9, The Mandalorian, and plenty more from a galaxy far, far away. But let’s not forget that this is also a Star Wars convention. And what’s a convention without some cool exclusives for fans to get their hands on? Some of the Star Wars Celebration 2019 exclusives from Hasbro, Funko and LEGO have been revealed, and you can check them out below.

Hasbro’s The Phantom Menace Black Series Figures

First up, Hasbro will be releasing special edition Black Series figures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul are being released in this special packaging that recreates the original 3.75″ figure packages from 1999. But what makes these a little cooler is the holofoil print on the card backing. Darth Maul has been released before, but this padawan version of Obi-Wan Kenobi with the Photo Real head sculpt has not been available.

LEGO Darth Vader Bust

In honor of 20 years of LEGO Star Wars merchandise, the building brick company is celebrated with a buildable bust of Darth Vader. In theory, this is a cool collectible, butt here’s something weird about Darth Vader’s eyes that make this look like he’s wearing sunglasses instead of actually resembling a brick version of his helmet. This one you’ll also be able to get at Target while supplies last.

Funko’s Blue Chrome POPs

As if there weren’t enough Star Wars Funko POPs already, now you can get duplicates of some favorites in a different color scheme. No, that’s not a holographic Princess Leia, but instead a blue chrome painted version of her Funko POP. Other characters getting the Star Wars Celebration exclusive paint job include Yoda, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper. I wouldn’t be surprised if more of these were coming sometime down the road.

Funko POP Darth Maul and Watto

Finally, Funko is also releasing two new regular Star Wars Funko POPs of Darth Maul and Watto the junk dealer. Both are from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and both have the traditional bobble head design (for better or worse).

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more announcements about Star Wars Celebration 2019.