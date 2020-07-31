Disney and Lucasfilm have been pulling back the curtain on the making of The Mandalorian and it never ceases to be impressive. The show’s “stagecraft” technology, where a rear-projected LED screen creates a reactive real-time environment for a film scene, is nothing short of mind-blowing, representing a whole new avenue for filmmaking in the years ahead. But this tech is not limited to major corporations and major productions like the first live-action Star Wars TV series. A new video shows the tech in action on a smaller scale, and it’s equally impressive.

Cinematographer Eben Bolter, whose credits include HBO’s Avenue 5 and the BBC’s The Woman in White, shared a video showing this new technology at work. Filmed at the U.K.’s Rebellion Studios, the video finds a small crew simulating a scene where a man walks through a subway car using only a screen projecting a live CG background. Honestly, it’s probably better for you to click play on the video below rather than listen to me try to explain it.

This is filmed on a much smaller scale than The Mandalorian, which uses massive screens inside a giant studio space to create its sci-fi locations. However, this small crew and that mobile screen suggest that this isn’t solely the tool of massive film and TV productions. Are we looking at a future where television shows, commercials, and even small films can use this tech to create worlds and locations previously thought impossible on a more modest budget? It certainly seems that way.

